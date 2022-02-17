Police seize munitions in liberated Khojavand

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani police have seized Armenian-left munitions in liberated Khojavand region, local media has reported.

The Khojavand region police department found two machine guns, one automatic, one 9K111 Fagot, 98 shells of various calibers, 6,290 cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition left by the Armenian military during the 44-day war in 2020, the report added.

The munitions were handed over to the relevant authorities.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after the latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral ceasefire deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The ceasefire agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.