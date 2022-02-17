Azerbaijani Ministry comments on protest of truck drivers in Baku

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has made a statement in connection with the incident when drivers of four trucks blocked the roads of Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Baku on Feb. 17, Trend reports.

“When issuing the permit applications, the current demand of carriers for these applications and the international transportation volume in the previous periods are being clarified,” the ministry said. “The work is underway in this sphere and special e-software for regulating the issuance of permit applications will be launched soon.”

According to the message, the goal is to preserve the principle of fairness in the issuance of permit applications and to simplify the access of carriers to get them.

“The permit applications for international transportation by the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have been distributed upon a new and transparent mechanism since June 2021,” the message said.

According to the message, the carriers also participated in the permit application distribution process. The application distribution results are published on the website of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA).

“The negative situations observed earlier are completely and unambiguously prevented,” the message said. “Carriers freely receive permit applications from the State Road Transport Service.”

According to the message, due to the limited number of permit applications, the issuance of more applications than required not only harms the legitimate interests of other local carriers, but also weakens the market position of Azerbaijani carriers engaged in international transportation by limiting their access to the foreign markets.

“In this regard, the ministry is cooperating with ABADA and exchanging the information on the real needs of carriers,” the message said. “Only one carrier Ramish Jafarov opposed such application distribution, demanding additional privileges and threatening the state structure.”

According to the message, moreover, despite Jafarov being repeatedly received by officials of the State Road Transport Service and the current legislation was explained to him, he repeatedly violated public order through blackmail and intimidation to obtain more permit applications than required.

“Last time Jafarov violated the activity of the State Road Transport Service on December 27, 2021, having committed another illegal act,” the message said. “As a result, the State Road Transport Service appealed to the Narimanov district police department. The police officers seized the truck in front of the administrative building of the State Road Transport Service. Jafarov was sentenced to 15 days (administrative arrest).”

According to the message, Jafarov also violated the law in the past.

“So, the Enforcement and Probation Department of the Surakhani District of Baku under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice of the Republic sent a letter to the State Road Transport Service on January 17, 2018 with a request to suspend the issuance of the corresponding permit applications for transportation to Jafarov for the illegal export of a truck purchased upon a leasing agreement and invalidate the issued permits,” the message said.

“According to a letter from another carrier dated January 17, 2019, Jafarov was traveling from Turkey to Kazakhstan on August 1, 2018 by his 99XE844 / 99ZA042 truck, using a fake company stamp on an international waybill,” the message said.

According to the message, he replaced a batch of wet wipes with tobacco products in Georgia, which he transported to the Russian Federation.

“There he handed over the cargo to the unknown individuals,” the message said. “As a result, the company was warned by the customs structures of the Russian Federation that the cargo was not delivered to the place of destination. The company was included in the black list and this ruined its business reputation.”

According to the message, Jafarov has not received the corresponding permit applications from the State Road Transport Service this year.

“When Jafarov said that he loaded trucks abroad, he was asked how he did it without a permit,” the message said. “Instead of clarifying the situation and cooperating with the state structure, Jafarov stopped the cars on the second lane of a big avenue in Baku.”

According to the message, taking into account that Jafarov is a carrier who repeatedly violates the requirements of the current rules in the field of international transportation and discredits the name of Azerbaijani carriers, R Group Azerbaijan LLC was excluded from ABADA on January 10, 2022. In other words, national carriers have openly demonstrated that they do not want to see Jafarov in their ranks.