President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan

By Trend

Chingiz Almammadov and Tarana Hasanova, natives of Dallakli village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], who are brother and sister, visited their house in the village, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

The former IDPs were horrified by what they saw, including the consequences of Armenian vandalism, in their native village.

Their house was looted during the Armenian occupation.

Hasanova and Almammadov said that they were born and lived in the house for over 10 years.

As a result of the Armenian occupation, they were expelled from their native lands. Their parents died in longing for their native land.

Hasanova and Almammadov stressed that they are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for the liberation of the lands and the opportunity to visit their native village.

"For 30 years we have lived longing for our lands. Today we are very happy, as the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored. We are returning to our homes,” the village natives said.

“We are grateful for this to our state, the President, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and our army. President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy and pride of the Victory,” they added.

Trend presents the video report from the village.



