Azerbaijan confirms 4,687 more COVID-19 cases, 6,506 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 4,687 new COVID-19 cases, 6,506 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 752,605 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 696,565 of them have recovered, and 9,105 people have died. Currently, 46,935 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,414,158 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 71,434 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,052 citizens, the second dose into 2,052 citizens while the third dose - into 66,330 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,549,963 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,270,596 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,766,430 people - the second dose, 2,512,937 people - the third dose.