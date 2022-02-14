Azerbaijan confirms 2,749 more COVID-19 cases, 3,971 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 2,749 new COVID-19 cases, 3,971 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 747,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 690,059 of them have recovered, and 9,077 people have died. Currently, 48,782 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,251 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,398,476 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 272 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 86 citizens, the second dose into 124 citizens while the third dose - into 62 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,478,529 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,267,544 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,764,378 people - the second dose, 2,446,607 people - the third dose.