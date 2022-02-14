EU, WHO award Azerbaijani health carers

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization (WHO) have held a joint ceremony to award certificates and medical supplies to national health carers, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan has reported on its website.

During the event, 50 health facilities and healthcare workers were acknowledged for their support and active participation in the continuous medical education activities within the framework of the EU and WHO projects "Solidarity for Health" and "COVID-19 Vaccination Support".

The ceremony was arranged to highlight the projects’ support to COVID-19 response, to acknowledge the contribution of healthcare facilities and healthcare workers to continuing medical education activities and to handover the infection prevention and control supplies.

A total of 1,000 hand hygiene dispensers, 2,000 litres of hand sanitizer, 3,000 small hand sanitizers (100 ml) and 3,000 belt clamps were donated to TABIB (Health Area Management Union) to strengthen infection prevention and control measures in health facilities as part of the "Solidarity for Health" initiative.

On February 28, 2020, Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first detected on January 10 in Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.