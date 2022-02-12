Azerbaijan confirms 6,603 more COVID-19 cases, 6,347 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 6,603 new COVID-19 cases, 6,347 patients have recovered, and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 732,380 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 672,256 of them have recovered, and 8,998 people have died. Currently, 51,126 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,401 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,352,994 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 41,364 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 11.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,877 citizens, the second dose into 1,902 citizens while the third dose - into 36,585 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 12,390,636 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,261,495 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,760,705 people - the second dose, 2,368,436 people - the third dose.