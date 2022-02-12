TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan proposes to provide some benefits to war vets in labour field

12 February 2022 [11:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The new draft amendments to the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan provide for several benefits to war veterans, Chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service Fuad Heydarov said, Trend reports.

"In accordance with the changes, if it is necessary to dismiss workers with the same professional skills, the employer will have to keep the war veteran employed," Heydarov said.

According to him, it is also envisaged to enshrine the right to grant special leave to war veterans in Article 130 of the Labour Code.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/215504.html

Print version

Views: 79

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also