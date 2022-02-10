TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan to abolish Ganja's Nizami and Kapaz districts

10 February 2022 [13:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Nizami and Kapaz districts of Azerbaijan's Ganja city planning to be abolished following the draft law "On partial amendment to the administrative-territorial division of Ganja city", which will be submitted for discussion at a meeting of the Parliament's committee on regional issues on Feb. 11, Trend reports.

According to the bill, the administrative-territorial constituencies in the Nizami and Kapaz districts will be transferred to the subordination of the executive power of Ganja city. Nizami and Kapaz municipalities will operate in these districts.

