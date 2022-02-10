Azerbaijan working on "Mobile Court" application

By Trend

Azerbaijan is working over the Mobile Court application, Aghakarim Samadzade, head of the department of information and communication technologies at the Justice Ministry, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Samadzade, the application will contain a number of options, including online filing of lawsuits.

The new mobile application - "Mobile Notary" relieves citizens of the need to visit the bank to perform any banking operations, including obtaining loans, he noted.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made us take steps in the field of digital transformation. The Ministry of Justice has introduced many innovations. For example, we can provide our citizens with a number of services in the field of notaries online. There are also innovations in the field of justice, namely, the introduction of new judicial online services," added the department head.