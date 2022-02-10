TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan working on "Mobile Court" application

09 February 2022 [17:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan is working over the Mobile Court application, Aghakarim Samadzade, head of the department of information and communication technologies at the Justice Ministry, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Samadzade, the application will contain a number of options, including online filing of lawsuits.

The new mobile application - "Mobile Notary" relieves citizens of the need to visit the bank to perform any banking operations, including obtaining loans, he noted.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made us take steps in the field of digital transformation. The Ministry of Justice has introduced many innovations. For example, we can provide our citizens with a number of services in the field of notaries online. There are also innovations in the field of justice, namely, the introduction of new judicial online services," added the department head.

