Azerbaijan builds longest suspension bridge in country

The longest suspension bridge in the country is being built across the Aghsuchay River, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli has said.

The bridge is being built on the 4.5-kilometer Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, the first 14 kilometers of which are difficult in terms of relief, geology, and hydrogeology, the spokesman said.

"Anti-landslide measures are being implemented, engineering work is being carried out, and drainage systems are being constructed here," he added.

Work is also being done at the tunnel's entrance, which is located on the highway behind the bridge, according to Najafli.

The Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be shortened by nearly 10 kilometers, bringing the total length to 76.8 kilometers. The two-lane highway will be expanded to four lanes.

Projects for the reconstruction and construction of eight large bridges, five small bridges, and one tunnel have been developed.

The construction of a 1,135-kilometer-long suspension bridge (the longest bridge in Azerbaijan) and an 865-meter-long tunnel across the Aghsuchay River is currently underway.

Five of these bridges already exist, connecting the Girdmanchay, Talistanchay, Akhokhchay, Goychay, and Vandamchay rivers. Three more four-lane bridges will be built in accordance with modern standards across the Aghsuchay, Gulyanchay, and Demiraparanchay rivers. The remaining five structures will be demolished and rebuilt.