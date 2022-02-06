Azerbaijan confirms 7,474 more COVID-19 cases, 4,840 recoveries

By Trend



Azerbaijan has detected 7,474 new COVID-19 cases, 4,840 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 698,654 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 646,378 of them have recovered, and 8,871 people have died. Currently, 43,405 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,043 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,267,457 tests have been conducted so far.



