Azerbaijan's local companies get involved in mine-clearance operations for first time

By Trend

In order to accelerate the restoration work of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, local companies have been involved in demining operations on a contractual basis, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

On February 1, the first local company was engaged in mine-clearance operations in priority areas of Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

"Deminers from local companies have previously taken part in the Mine Action Agency's humanitarian exercises and have been accredited accordingly. Their arsenal includes special equipment, mine detection dogs, mine detectors, protective clothing meeting international standards," said the agency.