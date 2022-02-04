Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on February 5. Northwest wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

The Ecology Ministry forecasts rainy weather in regions. Sleet and snow are expected in some areas. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will -2 °C and -6 °C at night, 0-2 °C in the daytime.