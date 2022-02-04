Azerbaijan announces its youth capital for 2022

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has announced Tovuz to be its youth capital for 2022, local media have reported.

On February 2, at a forum in Baku dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, a draw was held between five cities.

As a result, Tovuz has been declared the youth capital of Azerbaijan.

Since 2012, one of Azerbaijan's cities or districts, excluding Baku, has been declared as the country's youth capital. Ganja, Bilasuvar, Guba, Ismayilli, Shamkir, Balakan, Nakhchivan, Shamakhi, Masalli, and Goygol were the previous youth capitals of Azerbaijan.

Tovuz region is one of the 66 regions of Azerbaijan. It is located in the northwest of the country and belongs to the Ganja-Gazakh Economic Region. The district borders the districts of Gadabay, Shamkir, Samukh, Aghsafa, as well as Armenia's Tavush province and Georgia's Kakheti region. As of 2020, the district had a population of 177,200.

In July 2020, Tovuz became the main site for the clashes with Armenia.