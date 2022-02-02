TODAY.AZ / Society

Strong wind expected in Baku

02 February 2022 [17:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Hydrometeorological Service has issued a warning about the weather.

Southwest wind is expected to intensify to 15-20 m / s in Baku and the country's regions on February 2-3.

Meanwhile, foggy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on February 3.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +2-5 °C at night, +10-14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, and +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rain and snow are expected in some mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature  will be -3 -8 °C at night and +7-12 °C in the daytime.

