National cyclist reaches Albania

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cyclist Ramil Ziyadov has reached the Albanian city of Vlora.

The city sprawls on the Bay of Blood and is surrounded by the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains along the Albanian Adriatic and Ionian Sea Coasts. Vlora is the third most populous Albanian city.

The cyclist currently travels through the Balkan countries. His next stops will be Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

On his way, he traditionally conducts educational work, telling the locals about Azerbaijan's rich history and traditions.

Ramil Ziyadov Ramil continues his journey around the world. Since 2013, he has traveled over 93,000 kilometers.

His cycling tours under the mottos "I am proud that I am Azerbaijani!" and "In the name of Azerbaijan!" started on April 10, 2013, when he left Baku. Nobody was able to cover such a distance on a bicycle alone.

In 2021, he reached Lenin Peak (7,134 m), known as one of the highest one in the Central Asia.

Lenin Peak or Ibn Sina Peak, rises to 7134 meters in Gorno-Badakhshan (GBAO) on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. It is considered the second-highest point of both countries. None of the cyclists have ever reached Lenin Peak before.

He reached the place where the camp of climbers from Turkey and Ukraine is located.

The cyclist dedicated his achievement to Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

He reached the Arctic Circle and Magadan in Russia, crossed the Caucasian ridge and became the first Azerbaijani who reached South America by bicycle,conquering the mountain peaks Huayraccasa (5059 m), Chonta (4825 m), Abra Antajirca (4780 m) and Abra Uchucchacua (4737 m).

At the same time, Ramil Ziyadov is the only one in the post-Soviet countries who has climbed these peaks by bicycle.

The cycling has rode countries like Turkey, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Uzbekistan, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Belarus, France, Greece, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, Egypt, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and other countries.

Many television companies have aired TV shows about his amazing journey.