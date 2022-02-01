Azerbaijan may change procedure of material and technical support of Armed Forces

By Trend

The procedure of material and technical support of the Armed Forces may be changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the bill on changes to the law "On the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was discussed in the first reading at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on February 1.

According to the changes, proceeding from Article 9.6 of the new version of the law, the procedure and norms for providing the Azerbaijani army and other armed units with material and technical resources in peacetime and wartime (armed conflict) will be determined by the corresponding structures of executive power.

The bill was developed proceeding from the experience gained during the military operations to protect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading following the discussions.