Religious organizations in Azerbaijan to take donations via bank cards, payment systems

By Trend

Religious organizations in Azerbaijan will be able to accept donations via bank cards and electronic payment systems, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the draft law amending to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On freedom of religion", which was discussed during the first reading at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Feb. 1.

According to the changes, religious structures will apply for voluntary donations, and will receive these donations in cash or via credit cards, electronic payment systems or on the Internet.

Following discussions in a plenary meeting of the parliament, the bill has been put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.