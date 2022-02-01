Foggy weather expected on Wednesday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 2. Northwest wind will be followed by the southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +0-3 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, and +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, +2-7 °C in the daytime.