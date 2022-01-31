Number of bus trips from Baku to liberated Shusha, Aghdam doubles

By Trend

The number of bus trips from Baku to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation has been doubled, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, so far, 12 trips to Shusha and Aghdam have been successfully made.

Citizens purchased more than 1,100 tickets for those trips.

Some changes have been made to the bus schedule, taking into account the routing analysis, the dynamics of demand, ticket sales, as well as the wishes of passengers.

As a result of the analysis, it was revealed that there is a bigger demand for the Baku-Shusha-Baku trip.

In this regard, a decision was made to launch an additional trip on this route.

The Baku-Shusha-Baku bus trip will be made three times a week, rather than two times, from February 16.

Changes in the schedule of trips to other routes are as follows:

Bus schedule Route Departure time Arrival time in destination Departure time from destination Arrival time to point of departure Travel days One way ticket price Baku-Shusha-Baku 6:30 (GMT+4) 13:00 (GMT+4) 15:30 (GMT+4) 22:00 (GMT+4) presently: Saturdays and Sundays From Feb. 16, 2022: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10.40 manat ($6.1) Ahmadbayli-Shusha - Ahmadbayli (express) 10:00 (GMT+4) 12:00 (GMT+4) 14:30 (GMT+4) 16:30 (GMT+4) presently: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays From Feb. 22, 2022: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 manat ($4.1) Baku-Aghdam-Baku 6:30 (GMT+4) 12:30 (GMT+4) 15:00 (GMT+4) 21:00 (GMT+4) presently: Mondays and Thursdays From March: Saturdays 9.40 manat ($5.5) Barda-Aghdam-Barda (express) 10:00 (GMT+4) 12:00 (GMT+4) 14:30 (GMT+4) 16:30 (GMT+4) Tuesdays, Wednesdays 5 manat ($2.9)