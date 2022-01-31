TODAY.AZ / Society

Number of bus trips from Baku to liberated Shusha, Aghdam doubles

31 January 2022 [17:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The number of bus trips from Baku to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation has been doubled, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, so far, 12 trips to Shusha and Aghdam have been successfully made.

Citizens purchased more than 1,100 tickets for those trips.

Some changes have been made to the bus schedule, taking into account the routing analysis, the dynamics of demand, ticket sales, as well as the wishes of passengers.

As a result of the analysis, it was revealed that there is a bigger demand for the Baku-Shusha-Baku trip.

In this regard, a decision was made to launch an additional trip on this route.

The Baku-Shusha-Baku bus trip will be made three times a week, rather than two times, from February 16.

Changes in the schedule of trips to other routes are as follows:

Bus schedule

Route

Departure time

Arrival time in destination

Departure time from destination

Arrival time to point of departure

Travel days

One way ticket price

Baku-Shusha-Baku

6:30 (GMT+4)

13:00 (GMT+4)

15:30 (GMT+4)

22:00 (GMT+4)

presently:

Saturdays and Sundays

From Feb. 16, 2022:

Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

10.40 manat ($6.1)

Ahmadbayli-Shusha - Ahmadbayli (express)

10:00 (GMT+4)

12:00 (GMT+4)

14:30 (GMT+4)

16:30 (GMT+4)

presently:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

From Feb. 22, 2022:

Tuesdays and Thursdays

7 manat ($4.1)

Baku-Aghdam-Baku

6:30 (GMT+4)

12:30 (GMT+4)

15:00 (GMT+4)

21:00 (GMT+4)

presently:

Mondays and Thursdays

From March: Saturdays

9.40 manat ($5.5)

Barda-Aghdam-Barda (express)

10:00 (GMT+4)

12:00 (GMT+4)

14:30 (GMT+4)

16:30 (GMT+4)

Tuesdays, Wednesdays

5 manat ($2.9)


One of the important changes is the removal of the restriction made at the first stage (only one trip a year), taking into account the numerous appeals of citizens. Citizens can now travel in any direction without any restrictions.

The drivers and volunteers accompanying passengers in buses were involved in mine safety instructions.

