Azerbaijan lifts restrictions on trips to liberated Aghdam, Shusha

By Trend

Taking into account the numerous appeals of citizens, the restriction on trips to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Shusha districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation, which at the first stage were allowed to visit only once a year, has been lifted, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, from now on, citizens can visit the liberated territories in any direction without any restrictions.

The regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam cities, which are of great historical significance and cultural value for the Azerbaijani people, have been launched since January 24.