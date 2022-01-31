Missing serviceman's body found in Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's missing military officer's body has been discovered in liberated Kalbajar region, Azertag reported on January 31.

The body of missing Fuad Baghirov was discovered and evacuated from the area on January 31 as a result of search and rescue operations conducted by personnel and special equipment of Azerbaijani army units located in Kalbajar region, as well as employees of the Emergencies Ministry.

“The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the serviceman,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that four Azerbaijani servicemen became disoriented due to a sudden change in weather conditions and a snowstorm on the territory of Alagollar in Kalbajar region.

The search for the Azerbaijani servicemen - Fuad Baghirov (senior lieutenant), Javad Huseynov (junior sergeant of extra-long service), Mashallah Huseynov, and Yasin Karimov (soldiers) - was immediately launched, and three were found in the early hours of January 29.

They were evacuated by helicopter and taken to a military hospital in Baku.

"Our military personnel's treatment continues under the supervision of specialized doctors, and there is no threat to their health," the ministry stated.