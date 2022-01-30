Expert: Virus brought to Anatolia during holidays

By News Center

Prof. Dr. Tevfik Ozlu, a member of the Turkish Health Ministry's Coronavirus Scientific Committee, stated on January 27 that human mobility during the holidays transports the virus from major cities to Anatolia, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

“Through this mobility, the virus spreads from major cities such as Istanbul and Ankara to Anatolia. People, unfortunately, carry the virus with them wherever they go. The virus, in fact, has no legs. He does not infiltrate us. Someone has infected us. During this time, we must limit human mobility," Ozlu emphasized,” Ozlu stressed.

Noting that the virus is easily transmitted, Ozlu drew attention to basic hygiene rules such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

He claims that during the school holidays, citizens visit relatives or plan tourist trips and this spreads the virus from major cities to Turkey's outlying areas.

Furthermore, human mobility is observed in public transportation, family gatherings, crowded meetings, and ceremonial activities, particularly during holiday seasons, Ozul said.

"We must exercise extreme caution. During this time, we must limit human mobility. It is dangerous to spend extended periods of time together with people outside the household... to spend extended periods of time together in closed environments. That is why, during this holiday season, I believe people should pay close attention to these rules. It is critical to protect the social distance, as we have been saying for a long time, and to wear a mask in social situations. "If we pay attention to these, we will be able to get through this process with the least amount of damage," he emphasized.