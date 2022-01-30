Azerbaijan confirms 4,943 more COVID-19 cases, 1,587 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 4,943 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 patients have recovered, and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 656,284 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 624,259 of them have recovered, and 8,720 people have died. Currently, 23,305 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,204 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,149,156 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 29,728 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,374 citizens, the second one - 1,310 citizens and the booster dose – 26,044.

Totally, up until now, 12,000,749 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,230.388 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,742,169 people - the second dose while 2 028 192 people – the booster dose.