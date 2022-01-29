Embassy of India organised Blood Donation Drive

By Trend

As a part of the celebrations of the 73rd Republic Day of India and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Embassy of India Baku in partnership with Hind Hospital, Indian Association of Azerbaijan, Baku Malayalee Association, Azerbaijan Telegu Association and Baku Tamil Sangam organized a “ BLOOD DONATION DRIVE” at Hind Hospital from 1300 hrs to 1800 hrs on January 28, Trend reports citing the press service of Embassy.

Inaugurating the blood donation drive, Ambassador of India B. Vanlalvawna expressed gratitude to everyone who has come forward to donate blood for a government blood bank. He said that the blood donation was inspired by the Indian philosophy "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which means "the world is one family".

Mr. Nagif Hamzayev , MP Chair of Azerbaijani-Indian Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations also participated on the occasion.

The drive saw the participation of volunteers including the Ambassador, his spouse, other Embassy officers, members of the Indian community, and friends of India.

This noble initiative has been widely appreciated in the local community.