Tractor hits mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district

29 January 2022 [10:55] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A tractor was blown up by a mine in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency the regional prosecutor's office received information about a tractor destroyed by a mine explosion during sowing in the territory of the liberated Uchbulag village of the Fuzuli region.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

The prosecutor's office of the Fuzuli district is investigating the incident.

