Mobile camp built for ANAMA agents in liberated Aghdam

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has built a new mobile field camp for mine agents in liberated Aghdam, Azertag reported on January 28.

The new mobile camp, which was constructed in line with the relevant instruction of the Cabinet of Ministers, will serve ANAMA employees involved in demining operations in Karabakh, the report added.

The camp is provided with the necessary conditions for operational, administrative and service staff.

The mobile camp is equipped with modern equipment and consists of containers of different sizes to meet all the necessary needs of the staff. There is a dormitory, a bathroom, a dining room, a laundry, a warehouse, an office and a medical center. There are also special places for keeping mine-sweeping dogs and repairing equipment and vehicles.

The camp is equipped with a football and volleyball court and sports equipment for the effective use of leisure time of the staff. It should be noted that in line with the "green energy" concept, the camp is equipped with special light poles powered by solar energy.

ANAMA's mobile field camp in Aghdam region will serve to expand the scope of operations and increase the number of staff of the center. The mobile camp, which consists of containers, may be moved to another area in the future, depending on the direction of demining operations.

The Mine Action Agency continues to work to expand its material and technical base in order to accelerate demining operations on the liberated territories.