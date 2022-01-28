Azerbaijan to simplify civil UAV registration procedures

By Trend

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan will simplify the procedures for registration of civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this year, Deputy Minister Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the remark at an event entitled "Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan".

According to him, to simplify these procedures, it’s necessary to create an appropriate infrastructure to digitalize all processes.

"We want to make the process of registering UAVs as simple as possible. First of all, it’s necessary to take a step towards digital transformation," he noted. "Besides, in order to import these devices to Azerbaijan and register them, it’s needed to apply to nearly seven government agencies, three of which are subordinate to our ministry."

"The consent of third-party institutions is also required, and this takes about two-three months. Thus, we have already identified specific areas and steps that can contribute to the simplification of these procedures," the deputy minister further said.

"In this regard, we can talk about a project which will be created based on a single portal accepting online applications. This year, we plan to fully implement this process," added Rustamov.