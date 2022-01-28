Azerbaijan talks unauthorized use of state companies' cable networks

By Trend

Various state organizations and private telecom operators in Azerbaijan use cable networks that are on the balance of state-owned telecom companies without proper permission and payments, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov said, Trend reports.

Rustamov made the remark at an event entitled "Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan".

According to him, the maintenance and repair of these networks in accordance with technical standards is quite expensive.

“Previously, some structures faced difficulties in regulating fixed-line and mobile market participants within the framework of current legislation and regulations,” Rustamov reminded. “This was due to the lack of effective mechanisms for state regulation of this industry. So, some mobile operators worked with expired licenses. In the field of internet services, private sector players are building substandard infrastructure and offering these services across industries.”

“Given the above, based on the proposals of our ministry on the formation of advanced mechanisms for state regulation of the industry, a professional regulatory body was created in the form of a public legal entity - the Agency for Information and Communication Technologies,” he also said.

“Work is currently underway to provide this agency with effective tools. As a result of these activities, the licensing of Azerbaijan's mobile operators has been fully ensured," added the deputy minister.