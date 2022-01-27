Snow expected in regions

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on January 28. Northwest wind will moderate in the daytime.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 °C at night and 5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 75-85 percent.

Snow is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some areas. West wind will intensify at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, 4-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and 0 °C and -6 °C in the daytime