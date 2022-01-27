TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan says high infectiousness, short incubation period of Omicron strain lead to infection rate growth

27 January 2022 [14:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Omicron strain of COVID-19 is highly infectious and has a short incubation period, which leads to the infection rate growth, infectious disease specialist of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Tayyar Eyvazov stated, Trend reports.

According to him, the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan is connected with the Omicron strain.

"Due to the milder course of the disease caused by this strain, the number of hospitalizations in Azerbaijan remains at a stable level, but the number of outpatients has risen," Eyvazov said.

