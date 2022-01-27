Azerbaijan names vaccines delivered under 2021 COVAX initiative

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has made public the names of vaccines delivered to the country under the 2021 COVAX initiative.

The supply of BioNTech/Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Vahzevria coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Azerbaijan was ensured in 2021 at the COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) initiative, the State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Health Insurance said.

The agency added it purchases vaccines as required by the country’s relevant authorities.

It stressed that under the approved contracts, 16,937,790 doses of vaccines were delivered to Azerbaijan last year.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) is a global vaccine alliance formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), Gavi (Vaccine Alliance, which helps vaccinate half the world's children against deadly and debilitating diseases), WHO, and UNICEF are co-leaders.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

According to the amendments made to the decision "On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions" in the Cabinet of Minister briefing, residents over the age of 18 will be required to have COVID-19 passports beginning September 1, 2021, in order to use services of public catering establishments, hotels, and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first issued on May 31 for entry to sports and recreational facilities, and then for concerts and weddings.

The approved agreement calls for a total of 3,280,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022.