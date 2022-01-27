Health officials recommend booster jabs for stronger protection

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

A booster (third) dose of the COVID-19 vaccination is recommended to boost immunity even further.

The Health Ministry, the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance, and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units made the remark in a joint statement (TABIB).

"Depending on the individual organism, resistance to this virus may decrease five months after vaccination with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A 'booster' dose is recommended to re-establish the body's immunity to the coronavirus infection," according to the statement.

The statement emphasized that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent complications from new and rapidly spreading coronavirus variants.

"As a result of the population's active participation in the vaccination process, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan has remained stable," the statement added.

Those who administer both doses of any of the coronavirus vaccines used in Azerbaijan are given a "vaccine certificate" with a six-month validity period. After this period expires, the certificate's validity is extended indefinitely after receiving the third dose of the vaccine.

"Health officials are urging citizens to get a third dose (booster) of vaccine after five months of receiving two doses of the vaccine or after recovering from an illness, in order to protect themselves from new strains of the infection," it noted.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' decision, "vaccine certificates" issued to people who received the second dose of vaccine more than six months ago will no longer be valid as of February 15.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

According to the amendments made to the decision "On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions" in the Cabinet of Minister briefing, residents over the age of 18 will be required to have COVID-19 passports beginning September 1, 2021, in order to use services of public catering establishments, hotels, and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first issued on May 31 for entry to sports and recreational facilities, and then for concerts and weddings.

The approved agreement calls for a total of 3,280,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022.

The total number of vaccines administered in the country as of January 25, 2022, is 11,845,510, including 1,895,975 booster doses.