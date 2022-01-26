Country registers 2,468 new COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,468 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 25.

Some 5,197 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 636,956 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 617,791 patients have recovered, 8,632 people have died. Currently, 10,533 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,525 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,081,949 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 11,845,510 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 31,667 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.