Cloudy weather expected in capital

The weather is expected to be changeable cloudy in Baku on January 26. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. Northwest wind will be followed by the southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula will be around 1-3 °C at night and 7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 761 mm Hg, while the relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

The weather will mainly be rainless in the region. However, precipitation is expected in the daytime in some areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, 5-9 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and 1 °C and +6 °C in the daytime.