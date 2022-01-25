Azerbaijan confirms 757 more COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 757 new COVID-19 cases, 302 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 634,488 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 612,594 of them have recovered, and 8,619 people have died. Currently, 13,275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,145 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,070,424 tests have been conducted so far.

Some three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to one citizen, the second one - one, and the booster dose – one.

Totally, up until now, 11,813,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,125 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,273 people - the second dose while 1,870,445 people – the third dose.