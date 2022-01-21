Only Azerbaijani citizens over 18 to visit liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Digital Development and Transport Minister's Advisor Rashad Bayramov has said that only Azerbaijani citizens over the age of 18 will be able in the first stage to visit Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia's occupation.

Bayramov also stated that personal accident insurance will be provided to all passengers on bus trips to the liberated territories.

"A passenger who buys a bus ticket to the liberated territories is considered insured," the advisor said.

According to the minister's adviser, if a ticket is returned two hours before the departure time, the passenger can get the money back minus 25 percent or change the ticket for another date under Resolution No 141.

"If a passenger who has already purchased a ticket is unable to board a bus due to illness or an accident, the passenger can use this ticket on another trip within three days of the date of departure or get the money back minus 25 percent of the cost," Bayramov added.

As previously reported by the Azerbaijan State Road Transport Service, passengers on regular bus trips to Azerbaijan's liberated cities of Aghdam and Shusha will be accompanied by guides.

Azerbaijan will begin regular intercity bus service between Baku and Shusha, Baku and Aghdam, Ahmadbayli and Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport and Shusha, and Barda and Aghdam on January 24.

At first, only Azerbaijani citizens will be permitted to visit the Karabakh region. Citizens will only be permitted to visit Azerbaijan's liberated regions once a year.

Once a year, a select group of people will be able to obtain free tickets to these locations. This category includes Patriotic War heroes, national heroes, martyrs' families, and veterans of the Karabakh war.

Baku-Shusha-Baku trips will cost AZN 10.4 ($6.1), while Baku-Aghdam-Baku trips will cost AZN 9.4 ($5.5). Tickets will be available for purchase online at yolumuzqarabaga.az.