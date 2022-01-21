Azerbaijan Transport Agency talks number of passengers on bus trips to liberated areas

By Trend

The number of passengers on bus trips to Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] is determined in accordance with the capacity of buses, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

According to the agency, buses on the Baku-Shusha-Baku route consist of 47 passenger seats, and on the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route – 43.

“Drivers who will transport passengers on the new routes have been involved in mine safety training and got acquainted with basic safety instructions,” the agency said. “Videos to inform and instruct passengers about the mine safety will be shown in the buses.”

There will also be a leaflet on mine safety instructions on each seat, added the agency.

The Baku-Shusha and Baku-Aghdam regular bus trips will be launched in Azerbaijan from January 24. The cost of tickets for trips from Baku to Shusha will be 10.4 manat ($6.1) and from Baku to Aghdam - 9.4 manat ($5.5).

The tickets will be sold online via the website yolumuzqarabaga.az.