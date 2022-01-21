Azerbaijan expects another wave of COVID-19 pandemic - Health Committee of Parliament

By Trend

Trend news agency presents another author's project "Actual with Sahil Karimli".

Is the world on the eve of the new COVID-19 pandemic? Will it be related to the spread of a new virus? What will the world face in the coming months? Will a new wave of virus spread in Azerbaijan in the coming weeks?

Is there any effect from the COVID-19 vaccination that began in the country a year ago? What were the positive or negative aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine? What reforms will be made in the Azerbaijani healthcare system in 2022? What changes will occur in the legislation on the healthcare system?

Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, cardiothoracic surgeon Rashad Mahmudov answered Trend’s questions.

Footage: