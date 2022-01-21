Azerbaijan's traffic police to check citizens going on trips to liberated lands - ministry

By Trend

The regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Shusha cities liberated from Armenia’s occupation will be launched from January 24, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Major Elshad Hajiyev told Trend.

Hajiyev said that the main task of the police will be to ensure the safety of passengers during these trips.

“The road traffic safety in the liberated territories has been generally ensured,” spokesman added. “Despite the passengers will be registered on the website, they will be rechecked at the traffic police checkpoints.”

The Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam regular bus trips will be launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The one-way-tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku trips will cost 10.4 manat ($6.1) while Baku-Aghdam-Baku trips - 9.4 manat ($5.5). The tickets for bus trips can be purchased here.