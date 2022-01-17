Cloudy and rainless weather expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless is expected in Baku on January 18. Northwest wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0 °C and 1 °C at night and 4-6 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, 4-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -10 °C and -15 °C at night and 0-5 °C in the daytime.