Police seize 127 kg of drugs in early 2022

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Interior Ministry's main drug control department has seized 127 kilograms of drugs and psychotropic substances, detained 31 drug dealers, as well as 1,821 pills containing psychotropic substances in the first 10 days of January, Trend has reported citing the ministry.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained Beylagan region residents Ramil Hasanov, Muzaffar Rustamzade and Zaur Imanov, the ministry said.

Some 44 kg of drugs, including 31 kg of heroin, 10 kg of opium, 3 kg of marijuana and 1,480 units of psychotropic pregabalin tablets were found in Fuzuli’s Boyuk Bahmanli village, which were smuggled into the country.

Furthermore, Hidayat Mammadov was detained during the next operation carried out by the main department in Sabirabad region. Shirvan resident Orkhan Nagiyev, who sent him a large amount of drugs, was detained in Binagadi district as a result of swift operations. A total of 35 kg of drugs, including 21 kg of heroin, 10 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of marijuana and electronic scales were seized from these people.

During another operation, previously convicted Royal Rahimov and Suraj Karimli were detained in Baku's Garadagh district. Some 22 kg, including 12 kg of heroin and more than 10 kg of methamphetamine were taken from them.

The abovementioned people were members of an international drug trafficking network that attempted to organize the sale of drugs in the country by smuggling them from Asian countries.

During the next operations carried out by the main department in the capital, as well as in Absheron region, 16 more people involved in drug trafficking were detained. A total of 19 kg of heroin, methamphetamine, electronic scales, plastic cards used in the online sale of drugs, ecstasy and methadone pills were seized from them.

During the operations carried out by the employees of the main department's regional directorate for the southern region, eight people involved in drug trafficking were detained during the operations in Lankaran city and Astara region. Over 7 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were seized as a result of the operations.

Criminal proceedings have been filed under the relevant articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code and necessary investigation is underway.