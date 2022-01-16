Azerbaijan to hold Technofest festival in 2022

Azerbaijan will hold the next world's largest aviation, space and technology festival, Technofest, on May 26-29, 2022, Trend reported with the reference to Turkish media.

The acceptance of applications for "Technological competitions" within the framework of the festival has begun. It should be noted that the deadlines for the application for each competition are different and detailed information can be found on the website www.teknofest.az.

The competitions will also be open to international participation.

The Teknofest event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy among Turkish youth, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.