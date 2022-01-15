Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 710 new COVID-19 cases, 260 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 624,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 608,145 of them have recovered, and 8,510 people have died. Currently, 8,263 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,150 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,997,160 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 27,376 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,345 citizens, the second one 2,739 citizens and the booster dose – 22,292.

Totally, up until now, 11,648,496 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,198,072 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,712,091 people - the second dose and 1,738,333 people booster dose.