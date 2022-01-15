Azerbaijan confirms 653 more COVID-19 cases, 488 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 653 new COVID-19 cases, 488 patients have recovered, and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 624,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,885 of them have recovered, and 8,497 people have died. Currently, 7,826 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,275 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,987,010 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 28,613 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,702 citizens, the second one 2,939 citizens and the booster dose – 22,972.

Totally, up until now, 11,621,120 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,195,727 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,709,352 people - the second dose and 1,716,041 people booster dose.