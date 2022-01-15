Northwest wind expected in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 15. Northwest wind will be followed by southwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0 °C and -2 °C at night and 5-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 0 °C at night and 5-8 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 748 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in some areas. Foggy weather is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, 7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and -3-8 °C in the daytime.