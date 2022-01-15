DOST center to open in Shusha

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan plans to open a DOST center in Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020.

The chairman of the board of DOST (Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security), Seymur Aliyev, made the remarks.

The center in question is to open in Shusha city in December 2022, he said.

"As we know, first, the natives will return to Aghali village of Zangilan district in Karabakh region. A special concept of 'smart' DOST agency is planned to be implemented there as part of the concept of this village,” Aliyev added.

He underlined that DOST centers operate almost everywhere throughout Baku and the agency is to open DOST center ? 5 in capital this year. Moreover, new DOST centers will open in Barda, Guba, Sabirabad and Ganja.

The Labour and Social Protection Ministry earlier reported that Azerbaijan will bring the number of DOST centers operating in the country from five to 17 by 2025.

The Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection, and labor. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019.

DOST centers are established to provide employment services, labor, social protection, and guarantees, as well as other services in line with the activities of the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

The mission of the DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, increase public care for vulnerable groups, and to use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.