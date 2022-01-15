National Academy of Sciences to begin research in liberated lands

By Trend

The Department of Chemical Sciences of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will begin the research work this year in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Vice-President of ANAS, Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Department of Chemical Sciences, Academician Dilgam Taghiyev said, Trend reports on Jan. 13.

Taghiyev added that the research is planned to be conducted on the basis of the Action Plan of the "State Program for the Restoration and Sustainable Development of the Territories Liberated from Occupation for 2021-2025" and the proposals of the Department of Chemical Sciences, approved upon the resolution of the Presidium of ANAS dated January 12, 2021.

“The ANAS Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev is already working to obtain and test substances that stimulate plant growth,” Taghiyev said.