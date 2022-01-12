Rainy weather expected on Thursday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on January 13. Northwest wind will be followed by the moderate southwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be up to 4-7 °C at night, 8-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night and 8-10 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the regions. Snow will fall in some places. Foggy weather is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night and 1-6 °C in the daytime.